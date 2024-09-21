New Hampshire

Police save baby in New Hampshire from fentanyl overdose, authorities say​

“We're still investigating how a 9-month-old got their hands on fentanyl,” Connors said. “Criminal charges are definitely in the works.”

By Nick Perry

Police in central New Hampshire said Friday they saved the life of a baby who was overdosing on fentanyl.

A 9-month-old put the drug in their mouth at a home on Thursday and the mother called police on the way to the hospital because “the baby wasn’t doing so great,” said Charlestown Police Chief Patrick Connors. Police from the nearby town of Claremont responded in less than a minute and said Sgt. Michael Puksta administered a lifesaving dose of Narcan.

He said the charges were likely to be against somebody who was in the home, although exactly who would be charged and the severity of the charges remained to be determined.

“It's horrible,” Connors said. “When you hear this — and we know there's an opioid problem — it's devastating. I talked to Sgt. Puksta, and he didn't think he'd be having to give Narcan to a 9-month-old.”

After getting the Narcan, the baby was transported to a local hospital before airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in the town of Lebanon, police said.

Police, child protective services and the courts are all working to keep the baby safe, Connors said. He said there were two other children in the house at the time, and that authorities were also working to keep them safe.

Narcan is a brand name for naloxone, a medicine that can reverse an overdose from opioid drugs, including heroin, fentanyl and prescription medications.

