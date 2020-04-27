Police Search For Person Who Abandoned Kittens, Killing 1 in Naugatuck

Naugatuck police are looking for the person who abandoned two kittens on Saturday and ended up killing one of them.
A person in a white vehicle left two kittens on Hunters Mountain Road around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.
The individual then drove off, running over one of the kittens, killing it, police said.
The surviving kitten was taken to Naugatuck's animal control facility where it is in good health.
Both kittens are described as brown, domestic short-haired tabbies, each 5-6 weeks old. The surviving kitten is male.
Anyone with information is asked to call Naugatuck police at (203) 729-5221 or the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.