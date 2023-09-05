Miami

Police searching for man who vanished as Carnival cruise ship returned to Miami

Kevin McGrath, 26, was last seen on the Carnival Conquest early Monday as it was returning to PortMiami, Miami-Dade Police said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a passenger who vanished as a Carnival cruise ship was returning to Miami.

Kevin McGrath, 26, was last seen on the Carnival Conquest early Monday as it was returning to PortMiami, Miami-Dade Police said.

According to the cruise line, the man was reported missing by a family member who said he'd been last seen in his cabin around 7 a.m., around the time passengers were beginning to be let off the ship.

Despite an extensive search, McGrath wasn't found on board the ship. He also wasn't detected by surveillance systems, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, during the debarkation process, the cruise line said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded and searched the water in the area of the port but didn't find McGrath.

Miami-Dade Police came on board to investigate, and eventually cleared the ship to sail.

U.S. & World

Brazil 40 mins ago

Fierce storm in Brazil kills at least 21 people and displaces more than 1,600

news 4 hours ago

Trump's daily statements threaten to prejudice jury pool in D.C. elections case, prosecutors warn

The police department's Special Victims Bureau is searching for McGrath, who may be in need of services, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-715-3300.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami-Dade Countycarnival cruise line
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us