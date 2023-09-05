Police searching for man who vanished as Carnival cruise ship returned to Miami

Police are searching for a passenger who vanished as a Carnival cruise ship was returning to Miami.

Kevin McGrath, 26, was last seen on the Carnival Conquest early Monday as it was returning to PortMiami, Miami-Dade Police said.

According to the cruise line, the man was reported missing by a family member who said he'd been last seen in his cabin around 7 a.m., around the time passengers were beginning to be let off the ship.

Despite an extensive search, McGrath wasn't found on board the ship. He also wasn't detected by surveillance systems, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, during the debarkation process, the cruise line said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded and searched the water in the area of the port but didn't find McGrath.

🚨 #MISSING: Kevin McGrath, 26 years old, was last seen in the area of Port of Miami 1015 North America Way. The missing person may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/pmAAMpgSgM — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 5, 2023

Miami-Dade Police came on board to investigate, and eventually cleared the ship to sail.

The police department's Special Victims Bureau is searching for McGrath, who may be in need of services, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-715-3300.