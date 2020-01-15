missing child

Police Seek Information on Missing 10-Year-Old Girl in Cranston, RI

Police said there was “no immediate signs of foul play” and that the girl was believed to have run away

By Young-Jin Kim

Cranston Police

Police in Cranston, Rhode Island are searching for a 10-year-old girl who they believe may have run away, authorities said Wednesday.

Cranston police said the girl, Jania McDuffie, was reported missing Tuesday night. She was last seen in the Pontiac Avenue area near Beeckman Avenue.

The girl was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a bulldog on the front and camouflage pants.

Police said there was “no immediate signs of foul play” and that the girl was believed to have run away.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cranston Police Dept at 401-942-2211.

