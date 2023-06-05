Police seek assistance identifying woman found dead on side of I-89 in NH

New Hampshire State Police are seeking the public's help identifying a woman found dead on the side of Interstate 89 in Hopkinton.

Police said they responded to a report of a person lying in the breakdown lane of I-89 north near mile marker 7.2 shortly after midnight Monday. When they arrived, they said they found a woman's dead body.

The circumstances of the woman's death remain under investigation, but police are asking for the public's help in identifying her.

She is described as being between 18-30 years old, about 5'1" tall, weighing about 110 pounds, with fair skin, strawberry blonde-red hair, blue eyes, and green-colored fingernails and toenails. She also has a tattoo of a bird feather with birds flying out of it on the small of her back.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity or who might have observed suspicious behavior by a person or vehicle stopped on the northbound side of I-89 in Hopkinton between 11:25 p.m. Sunday and 12:15 a.m. Monday is asked to call state police at 603-223-4381 or 603-MCU-TIPS or send an email to MCU@dos.nh.gov.

State police said more details about the investigation will be released as they become available.