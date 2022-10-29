Rhode Island

Police: Toddler in Critical Condition After Crash in Rhode Island

A 21-year-old woman was driving one of the vehicles with a 21-year-old man in the passenger seat and the woman's two children in the back seats, according to authorities

By Irvin Rodriguez

Getty Images

Police are investigating a crash in Woonsocket, Rhode Island early Saturday Morning where a toddler was injured and is in critical condition.

The two vehicle crash happened on Diamond Hill and Mendon Road, according to police who were patrolling the area.

A 21 year old woman was driving one of the vehicles with a 21 year old man in the passenger seat and her two children in the back seats, according to authorities..

Police say the man and woman were transported to Rhode Island Hospital while the children were transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities say the 2-year-old is in critical condition, while the 1-year-old has since been released and now in the care of DCYF.

The man was in violation of a no contact order with the driver. Police say they expect a number of charges to be filed against the driver.

The driver of the second car was not injured, police say.

U.S. & World

Halloween 13 mins ago

At Least 59 Dead, Scores More Injured After Halloween Crowd Surge in South Korea

Affirmative Action 29 mins ago

Supreme Court Set to Hear Cases Challenging Affirmative Action in College Admissions

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandAccidentChildWoonsocket
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us