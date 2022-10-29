Police: Toddler in Critical Condition After Crash in Rhode Island

Police are investigating a crash in Woonsocket, Rhode Island early Saturday Morning where a toddler was injured and is in critical condition.

The two vehicle crash happened on Diamond Hill and Mendon Road, according to police who were patrolling the area.

A 21 year old woman was driving one of the vehicles with a 21 year old man in the passenger seat and her two children in the back seats, according to authorities..

Police say the man and woman were transported to Rhode Island Hospital while the children were transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities say the 2-year-old is in critical condition, while the 1-year-old has since been released and now in the care of DCYF.

The man was in violation of a no contact order with the driver. Police say they expect a number of charges to be filed against the driver.

The driver of the second car was not injured, police say.

The crash is under investigation.