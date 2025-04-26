Pope Francis
Live Updates

Live updates: World leaders converge on Rome for Pope Francis' funeral

The service is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET).

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

Follow live updates below.

This article tagged under:

Pope FrancisCatholic Church
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us