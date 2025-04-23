Live updates: Public viewing of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica to start

Catholic Church
According to the Holy See Press Office, the procession will pass through Santa Marta Square and the Square of the Roman Protomartyrs.

  • Cardinals determine public viewing of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica to begin on Wednesday morning.
  • Francis is currently lying in state in the Santa Marta Domus in a private viewing for Vatican residents and the papal household.
  • Francis’ funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET), the Vatican said, with Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re presiding over the funeral liturgy.

