Popular face moisturizer sold nationwide recalled, FDA says: What to know

First Aid Beauty, a popular skin care brand sold nationwide at retailers like Target, Sephora and Ulta, has issued a recall after more than 2,500 jars of its products meant for quarantine were "inadvertently distributed," a notice from the Federal Drug Administration said.

According to the notice, First Aid Beauty recalled 2,756 14 ounce jars of its "Ultra Repair Cream, colloidal oatmeal 0.5% Coconut Vanilla." The recall was initiated Dec. 23, 2024, because of "deviations," the notice said.

"Product intended for quarantine was inadvertently distributed," the notice went on to say.

The recall's status was clarified to a "Class II" recall on Jan. 21, 2025. According to the FDA, exposure to products involved in a Class II recall may cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences." The FDA goes on to say that the probability of a serious adverse health consequences with such a product is "remote."

In a notice on its website, First Aid Beauty said the company discovered on Nov. 20, 2024 it had "inadvertently" sold the product direct-to-consumer on its website. That product was "not intended for market sale," however, the company said.

"We issued an email directly to impacted consumers, proactively sent a replacement Ultra Repair Cream Grapefruit, and provided direction to stop product use of the Ultra Repair Cream Coconut Vanilla and discard," the company said.

The company did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.