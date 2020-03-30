Joe Exotic

Popularity of Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Prompts Sheriff to Ask for Leads in 1997 Cold Case

The Hillsborough County Sheriff jumped on the show’s success to ask for new info in the disappearance of Jack "Don" Lewis, former husband of Carole Baskin

A Florida sheriff is jumping on the popularity of Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” to ask for new leads in the 1997 disappearance of Jack Donald "Don" Lewis.

The true-crime docuseries that premiered on Netflix earlier this month revolves around the life of Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Exotic and the events that led him to plan a murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin. The show also explores Baskin’s life, including when her husband, Don Lewis, went missing in 1997.

