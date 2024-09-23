Woman rescued after crash leaves Porsche dangling from Florida parking garage

A woman was rescued after a crash left a Porsche SUV dangling from the third floor of a parking garage in Coral Gables, Florida, on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened on the third floor of a garage at 1567 San Remo Avenue after officials said it appeared the woman driving the SUV accidentally hit the accelerator.

Coral Gables Fire Rescue officials said the crash sent the SUV through a concrete barrier.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the white SUV over the edge of the garage and against a tree.

Officials said there was a woman inside the vehicle that was hanging halfway out but was being held up by the tree.

Rescue workers used ropes to bring the woman to safety, and she was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

"Pretty sure that she was pretty shaken up, but looking at it from outside, she was fairly calm considering how dramatic this incident was," Coral Gables Fire Rescue Division Chief Xavier Jones said.

An employee of a doctor's office across the street said they heard the moment of impact.

"I basically heard a car peeling out, like they hit the gas by accident or trying to go really fast. I heard a really hard crash, so I thought it was a car crash between two cars," Katiana Polanco said.

Officials brought a crane in to remove the vehicle and said structural engineers would be taking a look at the garage.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC Miami for updates.