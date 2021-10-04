Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $685 Million for Monday's Drawing

The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger Monday as the Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $685 million, making it the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history.

No ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. On Sunday, officials initially raised the winnings for Monday's drawing to $670 million. The increase announced Monday reflects a surge in sales from players attracted by the potential payoff. The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner and the more people who buy tickets, the larger the payout will grow.

The Powerball jackpot has been accumulating over 40 consecutive drawings. But now, every drawing sets a record and tops the previous mark of 36 drawings that ended in January 2021.

The $685 million promoted prize is for a winner who chooses the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all big winners take the cash option, which for Monday night's drawing is an estimated $485.5 million. Either prize option would also be subject to taxes.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.

One thing that hasn't changed, though, are the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.

Lottery officials are quick to note that even as no one wins the jackpot, plenty of people have won smaller prizes, including 2.8 million players in Saturday's drawing alone. Those winnings ranged from $1 million to $4.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.