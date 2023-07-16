Powerful earthquake rattles Alaska Peninsula region, triggers tsunami warning

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 shook the Peninsula region of Alaska Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to preliminary data by the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, the earthquake's epicenter was located 55 miles southwest of Sand Point, Alaska. The quake was at a depth of 5.78 miles, USGS said.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 106 km S of Sand Point, Alaska https://t.co/ftepDWDKb7 — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) July 16, 2023

USGS issued a tsunami warning for most of the Alaska Peninsula.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In a tweet posted early Sunday, the Alaska Earthquake Centre said the quake was felt throughout the Aleutian Islands, the Alaskan Peninsula, and Cook Inlet regions.

So far no damages or casualties have been reported.