Alaska

Powerful earthquake rattles Alaska Peninsula region, triggers tsunami warning

USGS issued a tsunami warning for most of the Alaska Peninsula

By Staff reports

Getty Images

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 shook the Peninsula region of Alaska Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to preliminary data by the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, the earthquake's epicenter was located 55 miles southwest of Sand Point, Alaska. The quake was at a depth of 5.78 miles, USGS said.

USGS issued a tsunami warning for most of the Alaska Peninsula.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In a tweet posted early Sunday, the Alaska Earthquake Centre said the quake was felt throughout the Aleutian Islands, the Alaskan Peninsula, and Cook Inlet regions.

So far no damages or casualties have been reported.

This article tagged under:

Alaskaearthquake
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us