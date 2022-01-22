Prayer Vigil Held in Honor of 22-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Hartford, Conn.

Mothers United Against Violence led a prayer vigil for 22-year-old Kendall Fair Saturday afternoon.

The man, from West Hartford, was killed on Tuesday in a shootout in Hartford that happened at the intersection of Mather Street and Albany Avenue.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Two other men were also shot and are expected to be okay.

Fair's family said they've felt the support through the week during this time of loss.

“We’re just embracing the love that we’re getting, there’s so many in the community that are contacting us. People that are coming to the house and its genuine love and we definitely appreciate it," said Fair's aunt, Tori Williams.

His family is now searching for justice. They're asking anyone who might have any information on what led to Fair's death to call Hartford Police.

Fair's death was the city's first homicide of 2022.