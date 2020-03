A preliminary 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck 65 miles off the coast of Eureka, California, around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Although the quake was pretty far off shore, people in Northern California felt it. A video posted on Twitter shows a ceiling light shaking.

There is no threat of a tsunami, USGS geophysicist Jessica Turner said.

No injuries or damage have been reported.