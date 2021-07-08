earthquake

6.0 Magnitude Earthquake on California-Nevada Border Felt Across Bay Area

The earthquake near South Lake Tahoe was followed by several aftershocks

By NBC Bay Area staff

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Lake Tahoe Thursday afternoon was felt across the Bay Area.

Several aftershocks, including a 4.6 magnitude temblor, rattled the Sierra Nevada.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck at 3:49 p.m. and was centered 38.6 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe, the USGS said.

A series of earthquakes in the Sierra Nevada and near the California-Nevada border were felt across the Bay Area Thursday afternoon.

The USGS initially reported a 4.8 magnitude earthquake in San Joaquin County but later updated the event to be included in the series of temblors in the Sierra.

Meanwhile, Caltrans said it was detouring traffic on Highway 395 to State Route 182 in Bridgeport in Mono County due to rock slides caused by the earthquakes.

No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

The Associate Press contributed to this report.

