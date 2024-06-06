President Joe Biden says he will not pardon his son Hunter Biden if he's convicted on gun-related charges

President Joe Biden told ABC News in an interview Thursday that he will accept whatever a jury decides in his son Hunter Biden's ongoing criminal trial and that he will not use his presidential power to pardon him if he's convicted.

Biden made his brief statements on his son's historic trial during an interview with ABC News anchor David Muir in Normandy, where he and other dignitaries were taking part in a service to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, a turning point for the Allied forces in World War II.

Asked if he would rule out a pardon for his son, who's facing three federal gun-related charges in court in Delaware, Biden answered simply, "Yes." Asked if he would accept the outcome of the jury trial, a first for an offspring of a sitting president, he again replied, "Yes."

The White House had previously said Biden would not use his pardon power on Hunter Biden, who is also facing a trial on federal tax charges in September, NBC News reported. Presidents have the power to grant pardons in federal cases, but not state cases. “I’ve been very clear; the president is not going to pardon his son,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in December.

In a statement when the trial started Monday, Biden said, “As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support.” The first lady has attended the trial most of this week along with Hunter Biden's wife Melissa Cohen-Biden and various other family members.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is charged with lying on federal gun purchase forms when he said he wasn’t using narcotics. According to his memoir, Hunter Biden was in the throes of a crack addiction.

In the ABC interview, Biden also took aim in the interview at former President Donald Trump for refusing to accept a New York jury finding him guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business records last month, and calling the case "rigged." Biden said Trump was trying to "undermine" the rule of law. "He got a fair trial. The jury spoke," Biden said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: