What to Know About President Joe Biden's Visit to Conn. Today

President Joe Biden will be in Connecticut today to visit Hartford and Storrs and there will be some temporary road closures during his visit.

(See the traffic impact below.)

Biden plans on promoting his "Build Back Better Agenda" while in Hartford, according to a statement from the White House.

During a news conference earlier this week, Gov. Ned Lamont said the president is "going to come and we're going to do something at a childcare facility in the Hartford area, then go out to the Dodd Center at UConn, so he'll be spending a fair amount of time here."

The details on the exact location in Hartford where Biden will visit have not been released.

President Biden will also visit Storrs for the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights at the University of Connecticut.

The center has been known as The Thomas J. Dodd Research Center since it opened in 1995 and UConn said that UConn’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously in August to authorize its dedication as The Dodd Center for Human Rights.

"I’m deeply grateful to UConn for recognizing me and my family by dedicating The Dodd Center for Human Rights, and I’m honored that my good friend President Biden is joining us to mark this occasion,” Christopher Dodd said in a statement.

The UConn event is open only by invitation, but it will be broadcast on a livestream feed for the public to watch.

President Biden’s Hartford Visit

In conjunction with the United States Secret Service and Connecticut State Police, the Hartford Police Department Traffic Division will be closing several roads and police are asking drivers to avoid these areas.

At 9:30 a.m. Friday, these areas will be closed:

Broad Street at Russ Street – No northbound traffic

Broad Street at Asylum Avenue – No southbound traffic

Broad Street at I-84 East on-ramp – No southbound traffic

Capitol Avenue at Oak Street – No westbound traffic

Capitol Avenue at Lawrence Street – No eastbound traffic

Around 11 a.m., there will be intermittent closures in the areas of:

Maxim Road

Reserve Road

Airport Road

Brainard Road

Police said all local roadways in the City of Hartford are expected to be reopened by 2 p.m.

President Biden’s University of Connecticut Visit

UConn said the president’s visit and the security associated with it will disrupt some areas of campus and alter some campus operations.

They said employees who are able to work remotely are encouraged to do so Friday, with the approval of their manager, to reduce traffic in and around campus and the density of campus parking lots.

Staff affected by building closures should plan to work elsewhere on campus or remotely and should speak with their manager.

In most cases, classes will go on as scheduled, but students in classes in the affected buildings will receive an update directly from their instructor on how class will be delivered on Friday.

Parking lots Y and Z are closed and will remain closed through the end of the day on Friday.

There is no parking along Whitney Road, on the Whitney Extension Road, or in the parking lot behind The Dodd Center.

Homer Babbidge Library, the Whetten Building, and the Bousfield Psychology Building will be closed through the end of the event in the late afternoon.

The McMahon/South parking lot and loading dock, all loading zones along Gilbert Road, the HEART House parking lot, The Dodd Center lot, and the Budds Building parking lot will be closed today.

The roof and upper level of the South Garage will also be closed beginning midday.

The Student Recreation Center will be closed beginning at 10 a.m. Friday and will remain closed through late this afternoon following the conclusion of the event at The Dodd Center.

Gilbert Road will be closed beginning around noon through the end of the event at The Dodd Center late this afternoon.

There will be other temporary, intermittent road closures in the area of The Dodd Center this afternoon.

Jim Calhoun Way will be closed this afternoon and evening as part of First Night.

Drone Restrictions



The U.S. Secret Service and the FAA have a drone flight restriction on Oct. 15, and the Secret Service said the restriction applies to all aircraft and pilots, to include drone pilots. The details are available online here.

President Biden was last in the state in May when he delivered the keynote address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement.