Prince William says Kate's ‘doing well,' in rare comments since she announced her cancer diagnosis

Prince William on Friday offered a positive assessment of his wife's health, a hospital administrator said, in one of the royal's few comments about Kate's condition since she announced that she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

William was on a solo tour of St. Mary’s Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly, an archipelago off the Cornish coast in southwestern England. He traveled there to break ground for a new building that will include inpatient treatment beds and a maternity suite.

“I asked William about his wife Kate and he said, ‘she’s doing well, thanks,’" hospital administrator Tracy Smith told reporters. "And I suggested they might like to come for a visit and bring the children.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three kids skipped out on Easter church service with the rest of the royal family this year.

The Princess of Wales stepped away from public duties after announcing on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. In a video message, she said she had begun chemotherapy.

The news came after King Charles III, her father-in-law, announced his own cancer diagnosis. Charles returned to public-facing duties last week after Buckingham Palace said doctors were encouraged by his progress, even as his treatment continues.