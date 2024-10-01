Princess Beatrice is pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Originally appeared on E! Online

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have some royally sweet news.

The 36-year-old, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is expecting her second child with her husband of four years, the Royal Family announced Oct. 1.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year,” the caption of their Instagram post read. “His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

The caption included a sweet photo of the couple, who tied the knot in 2020. The second photo showed Mapelli Mozzi with their 3-year-old daughter Sienna and the British executive’s 7-year-old son Christopher Woolf, who he shares with ex-wife Dara Huang.

And while Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi prefer to keep their personal life private, loved ones have gushed over their sweet family.

“She has a lovely family life, she's extremely successful in her career and she has a nice social life,” Sienna’s godmother Gabriela Peacock told Vanity Fair in April. “I don't think I've ever seen her so happy. She's got the best husband and she and Edo are a perfect couple and great team. They are so happy and in love and complement each other so well.”

The celebrity nutritionist noted that Beatrice also developed a close bond with her stepson.

“She’s had Wolfie in her life since she and Edo met and has always been incredible with him,” she added. “She is extremely nurturing and involved with both kids' lives. It’s lovely to see my best friend growing into this next stage of her life and to share it with her.”

Meanwhile, Huang also applauded their co-parenting relationship and the effort put by everyone to form a loving dynamic.

"Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides," she told Harper's Bazaar in March. "I just think, 'The more, the merrier.' I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him — because it didn’t have to be so easy.”

And both Huang and Mapelli Mozzi know their priority is their son.

"It's all about your point of view," she continued. "I don't understand people who are divorced and then hold their children as collateral; that doesn't make any sense. It’s about creating a happy home and lifestyle."