Pro Bull Rider Dylan Grant, 24, dies after tragic bull riding accident in Texas

The rodeo community is mourning the loss of Dylan Grant, a 24-year-old bull rider who died after sustaining fatal injuries in a bull riding event in Wharton, Texas.

Grant was competing in the Wharton County Youth Fair Xtreme Bulls event on April 3 when he sustained injuries in the second round after being bucked off by a bull, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced on its official website.

Medics at the event rushed Grant into an ambulance, where they worked to stabilize him. Grant was then flown in a helicopter to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas, where he died from his injuries.

Grant hailed from Laramie, Wyoming, according to his profile on the PRCA website.

He competed in multiple ProRodeo and Xtreme Bulls events throughout his career, taking home home $3,760 in earnings this season, and $15,710 overall, according to the ProRodeo site.

Grant won multiple titles as bull rider, including a 2021 win at the Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo, where he competed for the University of Wyoming rodeo team.

The Wharton County Youth Fair extended its condolences to Grant's family members and loved ones.

"Our sincere condolences to Dylan’s family. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers!" the fair's organizers wrote on Facebook.

