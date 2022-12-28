Procession to be Held for Fallen Conn. Firefighter

The state will continue to honor a long-time firefighter from North Haven on Wednesday with a procession to the funeral home.

Matthias Wirtz, 46, died early Monday morning while fighting a fire at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue.

According to the state medical examiner, Wirtz's death was natural, caused by a number of factors including cardiovascular disease.

On Tuesday, firefighters and other first responders gathered to escort Wirtz from Yale New Haven Hospital.

First responders escorted fallen North Haven Firefighter Matthias Wirtz from Yale New Haven Hospital Tuesday morning.

Tuesday's procession began with bagpipes and drums played by the New Haven County Firefighters Emerald Society Pipes & Drums band. It was a band Wirtz was a member of for 20 years.

A similar procession is expected to take place at noon on Wednesday. It will start at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office and will travel to North Haven Funeral Home.

Funeral plans are underway, but there is no word yet on a date.

We spoke to a member of the New Haven County Firefighters Emerald Society Pipes & Drums band who will play at Wirtz's final farewell.

"You feel him, you feel his presence. You know, he will always be with us and he will be part of us forever," said Emerald Society Band Manager Mike Torina. "You never want to do it, but the honor is indescribable."

Wirtz served his department for 22 years.