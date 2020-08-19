soup

Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup Cans Recalled, Had Meatballs and Pasta

About 3,000 cans were mislabeled

General Mills/Business Wire

This chicken soup has a chance of meatballs.

General Mills has recalled 3,000 mislabeled cans of Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup nationwide after consumers complained that the products contained meatballs and pasta instead of chicken and noodles.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tuesday the mislabeling issue not only failed to inform consumers that the product contained beef and pork, but also the allergens milk and soy.

The 14-ounce cans were produced on May 26 and have a best by date of “BestByMAY262022” printed on the bottom of the can. Affected products also have the establishment number “EST18826A” printed on the bottom of the can.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions.

Those with questions can call General Mills consumer relations at 1-800-200-9377.

