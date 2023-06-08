prosper

Watch: Texas man's priceless reaction after being reunited with senior ring stolen 11 years ago

After a long trip around North Texas, a senior ring has made its way back to the rightful owner's ring finger

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eleven years ago, someone stole Michael Bramer's senior class ring from his high school locker, on Monday he got it back.

Two years ago Kinga McCoy saw the ring at a garage sale in Dallas, and she bought it with the intention of finding the original owner.

After posting on several websites, someone pointed out the posts to Bramer's mother who connected with McCoy and arranged a meeting so the ring could be returned to its rightful owner.

Kari Hatfield posted her appreciation along with the video on Facebook: "Kinga is such a kind soul to put all that energy into finding Michael! Thank you again Kinga for making a young man so happy and reminding us that there is truly a lot of good in this world!"

Kari Hatfield

Hatfield questions how the ring got from a locker in Prosper to a garage sale in Dallas, but says the ring's journey has made McCoy a friend for life.

This article tagged under:

prosperDallas
