Russia-Ukraine War

Protester With ‘No War' Sign Walks Onto Russian State TV Set

The independent OVD-Info human rights group said the woman had been detained and taken into custody

State-Owned Russia One TV Channel
State-Owned Russia One TV Channel

A protester interrupted Russia’s main evening news broadcast Monday, holding a sign saying “No War” and telling viewers not to believe the station’s “propaganda.”

The brief protest occurred on the state-owned, widely watched Russia One channel. The independent OVD-Info human rights group said the woman had been detained and taken into custody.

Earlier this month, the Kremlin made it a crime punishable by a 15-year prison term for people to spread “fake news” and describe the Ukraine invasion as a “war.”

Several foreign news outlets removed their staff or stopped broadcasting. Local independent news organizations have shuttered or submitted to censorship.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Protester Walks Onto Russian State TV; Zelenskyy to Address Congress

crane collapse 14 mins ago

Jury Awards $100M-Plus to Victims of Seattle Crane Collapse

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarRussia
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us