Protesters Held on $1 Million Bail After Demonstration Over Pa. Police Shooting

At least seven protesters who were arrested during demonstrations over a fatal police shooting in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, were held on $1 million bail Tuesday, NBC News reports.

Lancaster police arrested 12 adults and a juvenile overnight Sunday when a crowd of more than 100 people gathered outside the police station to protest the shooting that day of Ricardo Munoz, who prosecutors say had run at an officer with a knife.

A parent of one of the arrested adults said the bail amount was "outrageous" and in violation of the Eighth Amendment, which protects against excessive bail and the use of "cruel and unusual punishments." Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman also denounced the bail order on Twitter as "blatantly unconstitutional."

The adults face numerous charges, including conspiracy to commit arson, riot, failure to disperse, institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct. Court records were not immediately available for the adults Tuesday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com