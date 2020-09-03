Protesters March on DC Mayor's Home Over Police Shooting of 18-Year-Old Deon Kay

Chanting “say his name,” “Deon Kay” and "no justice, no sleep," protesters marched to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's home Thursday morning to demand accountability after a police officer fatally shot an 18-year-old.

Deon Kay, of Southeast D.C., was killed by a police officer on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Kay was running from officers and pulled out a gun. Then, an officer shot him, police say.

The shooting brought people into the streets to protest within hours and they returned early Thursday morning to march again.

Marchers organized by Sunrise Movement DC gathered around 6 a.m. Thursday and headed north along 16th Street NW, calling for D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham to be fired over the shooting.

The group rallied behind a banner reading “Fire Newsham” in large red letters. Other signs said, “defund or resign.”

UPDATE - The rally has begun and is now heading NB on 16th St NW pic.twitter.com/PGVWvSK3z5 — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) September 3, 2020

"I'm a Black person living in this city. I'm tired of seeing people like me get murdered. I'm tired of the mayor not being accountable for it. I'm tired of, like, Peter Newsham and his gang of killer cops that are terrorizing the city," one protester in a Black Lives Matter shirt said.

Once in front of Mayor Bowser's home, the group chanted, "no justice, no peace" as police officers stood by.

Bowser hasn't yet given a public comment on the shooting, drawing protesters' criticism.

Demands for both information and reform erupted soon after a police officer shot and killed Kay.

Police say that around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers went to investigate reports of a man with a gun in the 200 block of Orange Street SE. Officers saw some people in and around a vehicle and when those people noticed the officers, two of them ran off and officers ran after them, police said.

Police say Kay took out a firearm during the pursuit. An officer then fired at Kay, striking him, police said. Kay was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Two guns were recovered at the scene, police say. Two other men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on firearm-related charges.

Within hours, protesters flooded the area around the Seventh District Police station demanding more information about the shooting.

Sources told News4 that investigators had reviewed body camera footage of the shooting.

According to D.C.'s new police reform law, police are required to make body cam video available to the victim's family and the public within five days of the incident. However, the family can request to keep the footage private.

Council Member Trayon White said the victim's mother told him her son was "a kid" and that he lived about two blocks away from where the shooting happened.

The officers involved in Kay's shooting are on administrative leave.

Rage over racism and injustice in policing have galvanized daily protests in D.C. for months.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story