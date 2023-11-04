Rhode Island

Providence woman accused of DUI with her children in the vehicle

Rhode Island Police say they responded at around 5:50 p.m. to a three car crash on Route 10 North.

WJAR-TV

A woman was arrested for driving under the influence and causing a crash while her children were passengers in Rhode Island on Friday evening.

According to authorities, a silver Honda struck a Ford Explorer and that crash caused the Explorer to then strike a Nissan.

Police say 36-year-old Stefane Garcia, of Providence, failed the sobriety tests administered on scene.

García's 6-year-old and 9-year-old children were passengers in the Honda, authorities say.

According to police, Garcia is being charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a passenger under 13 years of age, reckless driving, refusal to submit to a chemical test.

The children were taken into DCYF custody, according to police.

Rhode Island
