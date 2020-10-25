Rhode Island

Providence's Virtual Elementary School Class Size Drops Amid Complaints

The change comes after complaints from teachers working in the Virtual Learning Academy.

NBC 5 News

The class size for elementary school students in Providence's virtual learning program is being reduced from 52 students per teacher to 36.

“This change, made possible by reassigning more than two dozen elementary literacy, math and reading coaches to serve as teachers in the Virtual Learning Academy, will allow students to have more personalized, small group work and less independent study throughout the day," the school district said.

About 6,500 students are enrolled in the online learning academy that was launched amid the coronavirus pandemic for parents uncomfortable with sending their children to school in person.

