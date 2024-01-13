Public asked to avoid Downtown Mystic, Conn. due to significant flooding

By Cailyn Blonstein

Town of Groton Police Department

The public is being asked to avoid Downtown Mystic on Saturday morning due to flooding.

Police said the area is experiencing significant flooding conditions due to the high tide at 10:06 a.m.

Officials expect the conditions to get worse before they get better.

Several other roads in the area are also closed. Those roads include:

  • River Road at Bindloss
  • Poquonnock Road at Sneekers
  • Gravel Street at West Main
  • River Road at Starr Street
  • Poquonnock Road at South Road
  • Water Street at Noank Road
  • Seahorse Lane at Pearl Street
  • the Steamboat Wharf parking lot
  • the entrance to Bluff Point
Groton Town Police Department
Several roads, including Gravel Street, are closed due to flooding on Saturday.

Another area of concern is the intersection of South Road and Route 1 near the Poquonnock River.

Drivers are reminded not to travel over flooded roadways.

A flood warning remains in effect for the shoreline into this afternoon.

