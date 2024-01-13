Public asked to avoid Downtown Mystic, Conn. due to significant flooding

The public is being asked to avoid Downtown Mystic on Saturday morning due to flooding.

Police said the area is experiencing significant flooding conditions due to the high tide at 10:06 a.m.

Officials expect the conditions to get worse before they get better.

Several other roads in the area are also closed. Those roads include:

River Road at Bindloss

Poquonnock Road at Sneekers

Gravel Street at West Main

River Road at Starr Street

Poquonnock Road at South Road

Water Street at Noank Road

Seahorse Lane at Pearl Street

the Steamboat Wharf parking lot

the entrance to Bluff Point

Groton Town Police Department Several roads, including Gravel Street, are closed due to flooding on Saturday.

Another area of concern is the intersection of South Road and Route 1 near the Poquonnock River.

Drivers are reminded not to travel over flooded roadways.

A flood warning remains in effect for the shoreline into this afternoon.