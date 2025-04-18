Puerto Rico

After island-wide blackout, crews restore power to nearly all Puerto Rico customers

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the failure, although authorities are investigating whether a series of breakers failed or if overgrown vegetation is to blame.

By The Associated Press

Generators line the sidewalk of a commercial street in Barrio Obrero as shops try to remain open during a prolonged power outage in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, April 17, 2025.
AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo

Power was restored to 98.8% of customers early Friday after an island-wide blackout hit Puerto Rico earlier this week, authorities said.

More than 1.45 million customers had electricity less than 48 hours after the outage hit, according to Luma Energy, which oversees the transmission and distribution of power on the island.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Luma warned that “some customers may continue to experience temporary outages due to limited generation.”

Gov. Jenniffer González said that all those affected by the blackout had power restored, and that the more than 21,400 customers without electricity on Friday was a result of other unidentified issues.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“Obviously, Luma still has work to do,” she said. “It is a shame for our people … that we have such an insufficient, mediocre system.”

Normally, a couple thousand customers are temporarily without power every week in Puerto Rico for various reasons.

González noted that more than 98% of customers also had water.

“We have overcome, thank God, a great crisis this week,” she said.

The blackout that hit Wednesday afternoon occurred after a transmission line failed and then caused generators across the island to protectively shut down, officials have said. It also left more than 400,000 customers without water at the time.

Puerto Rico Apr 17

Officials demand answers as crews work to restore power after Puerto Rico blackout

Puerto Rico Apr 16

Power blackout hits Puerto Rico as residents prepare for Easter weekend

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the failure, although authorities are investigating whether a series of breakers failed or if overgrown vegetation is to blame.

González said she expected to receive a preliminary report in upcoming days.

It’s the second massive blackout to hit Puerto Rico in less than four months. The previous one happened on New Year’s Eve.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Puerto Rico
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us