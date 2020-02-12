Puerto Rico

Official: Puerto Rico Govt Loses $2.6M in Phishing Scam

A Puerto Rican government agency transferred the money on Jan. 17 after receiving an email that alleged a change to a banking account tied to remittance payments

By Danica Coto

PUERTO RICO BONDS
Derick E. Hingle/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Puerto Rico's government has lost more than $2.6 million after falling for an email phishing scam, according to a senior official.

The finance director of the island's Industrial Development Company, Rubén Rivera, said in a complaint filed to police Wednesday that the agency sent the money to a fraudulent account.

Rivera said the government agency transferred the money on Jan. 17 after receiving an email that alleged a change to a banking account tied to remittance payments, according to a police statement.

U.S. & World

Trump administration 2 hours ago

Trump Declines to Rule Out Roger Stone Pardon, Says Prosecutors Should Apologize

Troy Price 2 hours ago

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Caucus Chaos

It’s unclear whether officials have been able to recover any of the money and what impact the financial loss has on the government agency.

The situation comes as the U.S. territory remains mired in a 13-year recession that has in part forced the government to cut back on some services.

Police did not return calls for comment. Maura Ríos, a spokeswoman for the Industrial Development Company, said there was no immediate comment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Puerto Rico
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us