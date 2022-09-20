Pumpkin Pie Chia Seed Pudding Recipe

**Serves 2**
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup milk, I like unsweetened coconut or oat milk in this
- ½ cup pumpkin puree, (also try pureed butternut squash or sweet potato)
- 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice (or 1 tsp cinnamon, ¼ tsp clove, ½ tsp ginger, & ¼ tsp nutmeg)
- 3 TBS maple syrup
- Kosher salt, just a pinch
- ¼ cup chia seeds
PREPARATION:
- In a large bowl, vigorously whisk together the milk and pumpkin puree. I like to use a small hand mixer like Frothy, but a hand whisk is just fine. Whisk in spices, maple syrup, and salt. Whisk in chia seeds.
- Evenly divide into 2 airtight containers and refrigerate overnight. I like to top this with a small scoop of maple yogurt, fresh fruit, and/or a pinch of granola for some crunch.