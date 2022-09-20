recipe

Pumpkin Pie Chia Seed Pudding Recipe

Original Recipe by @annarossiofficial

**Serves 2**

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 cup milk, I like unsweetened coconut or oat milk in this
  • ½ cup pumpkin puree, (also try pureed butternut squash or sweet potato) 
  • 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice (or 1 tsp cinnamon, ¼ tsp clove, ½ tsp ginger, & ¼ tsp nutmeg)
  • 3 TBS maple syrup
  • Kosher salt, just a pinch
  • ¼ cup chia seeds

More Recipes

recipes Aug 16

Savory Zucchini Pie Recipe – Gluten Free

recipe Aug 16

Prosciutto-Wrapped Zucchini Meatball Bites Recipe, Gluten Free

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

PREPARATION:

  1. In a large bowl, vigorously whisk together the milk and pumpkin puree.  I like to use a small hand mixer like Frothy, but a hand whisk is just fine.  Whisk in spices, maple syrup, and salt. Whisk in chia seeds.
  2. Evenly divide into 2 airtight containers and refrigerate overnight. I like to top this with a small scoop of maple yogurt, fresh fruit, and/or a pinch of granola for some crunch.

Watch below as Anna makes this and a couple of other 'make ahead' breakfast dishes.

Anna Rossi gives you three nutritious, delicious breakfast recipes you can make ahead to have any time you need a quick, nutritious but yummy breakfast. It's all in this episode of The Hub Today presents The Chef's Pantry!

This article tagged under:

recipefoodChefs PantryPumpkin Spicepumpkin
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us