Quaker Oats expands recall of granola bars and cereal over salmonella risks

The Quaker Oats Company announced it's expanding a recall announced last month of dozens of granola bars, snacks and cereal products that may have been contaminated with salmonella.

The expanded list of affected products includes more varieties of Chewy Granola Bars as well as additional snacks like Oatmeal Squares and Cap'n Crunch Cereal Bars. The list also includes a variety of cereals including Cap'n Crunch cereals. The products were sold and distributed nationwide. Find the updated list of recalled items here.

Quaker said there have not yet been any reports of illness related to the products but urged consumers to check the product list on its website and dispose of any listed in the recall.

According to the CDC, symptoms of salmonella infection include abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting.

Salmonella is a bacteria that lives in the intestines of people and animals — causing more than 1 million foodborne illnesses in the U.S. every year. These are the recommendations from the CDC and FDA to prevent salmonella infection.