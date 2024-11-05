Queen Camilla withdraws from public engagements due to chest infection

Originally appeared on E! Online

Queen Camilla is focusing on her health.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The queen consort and wife of King Charles III recently withdrew from her upcoming public appearances — including the Field of Remembrance on Nov. 7 — after becoming ill with a chest infection, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

“Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest,” the Nov. 5 message said. “With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal. She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

At the upcoming Remembrance Sunday commemoration ceremony on Nov. 7 —which takes place every year at Westminster Abbey — Camilla will instead be represented by Duchess of Gloucester Birgitte, who is her cousin.

Camilla’s personal update comes a little over two months after she detailed her husband’s own health journey while visiting the Dyson Cancer Center in September.

READ Queen Camilla Shares Update on King Charles III's Health Amid Cancer Treatment

After Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer in February, Camilla —who has taken it upon herself to fulfill the couple’s royal duties since Charles’ diagnosis — assured Macmillan Wellbeing Hub’s Suzy Moon that her husband was “doing very well.”

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton have recently returned to some of their normal royal duties following Kate’s completion of chemotherapy treatment for her own cancer diagnosis, which she revealed in March.

The couple — who share kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — stepped out together last month in Southport, U.K., to support the families of three young girls who were fatally stabbed outside of a Taylor Swift-themed ballet and yoga class in July.

Prior to the rare outing for the royal pair, Kate had shared her health milestone on her and William’s social media account.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Kate wrote in a Sept. 9 Instagram post. “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”