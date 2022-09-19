Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Longest-Serving British Monarch Laid to Rest

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, was laid to rest surrounded by her family, world leaders and millions of people lining the streets of London to say a last goodbye to Britain's Queen of 70 years. Her state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey – the same church she was coronated at, and later married in.

Buckingham Palace first announced her death at Balmoral Castle, her Scotland residence, following months of health concerns that limited public appearances, including limited time at her own Platinum Jubilee. She was 96.

King Charles III officially ascended to the throne in the days following her death in a first-ever televised ceremony out of St James's Palace in London. Her coffin was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, where the public had their first chance to pay their last respects to the late Queen.