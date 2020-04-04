Queen Elizabeth to Give Rare Televised Speech About the Coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth II will give a rare televised address on Sunday night to address the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

It will be only the fourth time the Queen has made a special broadcast, with the last one being in 2002 following the death of the Queen Mother.

She also did a televised address ahead of Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 and one about the First Gulf War in 1991.

The palace said the speech was recorded at Windsor Castle and will be broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth "in relation to the coronavirus outbreak."

The televised event will be shown at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

