Dozens hurt as kid claims he ‘sat on' pepper spray can in New York City school cafeteria: sources

Dozens of people were hurt in a pepper spray incident at a Queens, New York City, school on Thursday, according to fire officials.

Authorities responded to PS 219, a middle school on Gravett Road in Kew Gardens Hills, after getting a call about a possible incident in the cafeteria shortly before 11 a.m.

A total of 43 people with minor injuries, 31 of them students, were evaluated at the scene. Eight students and two adults were taken to a hospital with problems consistent with injury from a chemical irritant. All were expected to recover.

A teenager was taken into custody at the school, police said. Law enforcement sources say the student they have in custody told police he accidentally sat on the pepper spray can. But other students told police he was spraying it intentionally in the cafeteria, the sources said.

Students also told NBC New York that the teen had purchased the pepper spray on TikTok Shop.

No other details were immediately available.

In a subsequent statement following the incident, NYC Schools Deputy Press Secretary David Clarke said: “The safety of everyone in our school buildings is our absolute top priority. A pepper spray device was discharged in a school cafeteria, and all impacted students and staff were immediately evaluated by EMS. We are offering additional security and supports to the school community today and in the coming days and are working closely with the NYPD regarding follow-up actions. A reminder for parents, pepper spray and other ‘personal safety devices’ are not allowed in schools.”