Quidditch to Change Name, Citing J.K. Rowling's ‘Anti-Trans Positions'

The real sport, which was inspired by the "Harry Potter" books, said it hopes to distance itself from the author and expand its "growth potential"

University Of Maryland's Top Ranked Quidditch Team Practice
Will Newton for The Washington Post via Getty Images

US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch announced in a joint news release Wednesday that they will conduct a series of surveys over the next few months to decide on a new name for the sport, which resembles soccer and field hockey, but as a contact sport with broomsticks.

The leagues say there are a few reasons for the name change. Among them is that the name "quidditch" is trademarked by Warner Bros., which produced the "Harry Potter" movies, and as a result the sport's expansion has been limited in its sponsorship and broadcast opportunities.

The name change is also part of an effort by the leagues to "distance themselves from the works of J.K. Rowling," according to the statement, "who has increasingly come under scrutiny for her anti-trans positions in recent years."

Rowling has faced criticism for her views on the transgender community, which some have called transphobic. She first made headlines for her views in 2019, when she publicly supported Maya Forstater, a British tax specialist who was fired over tweets that were deemed to be anti-trans.

