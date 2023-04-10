Quinnipiac University Men's Hockey Team to be Celebrated at National Championship Rally

A championship rally is being held at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden on Monday to celebrate the Quinnipiac University men's hockey team after the team won its first national championship in program history over the weekend.
The school will host the National Championship Rally for the hockey team with remarks from:
- Quinnipiac University President Judy D. Olian
- Governor Ned Lamont
- Head Coach Rand Pecknold
- Members of the hockey team
According to the school, the event will also include interactive elements that allow attendees to relive the Bobcats' run to their first national championship.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the general public. Doors open at 5 p.m. and attendance is first-come, first-served.
Quinnipiac beat Minnesota 3-2 after scoring 10 seconds into overtime during the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday night.
Dozens of people came out to M&T Bank Arena on Sunday to cheer on the Bobcats as they got off the bus with their championship trophy.
U.S. & World
“I’m glad you’re all here. This is special. We’re so fortunate. It’s been a ride. It’s been awesome,” Quinnipiac hockey player Zach Metsa said.
Players thanked the crowd for the support and their coach also spoke about what it took to pull off this accomplishment.
“We talk all year long about attacking adversity. It comes in all shapes and sizes, different times whether it’s life or in the middle of a hockey game and I think we did a good job of attacking our adversity,” head coach Rand Pecknold added.
Saturday's national championship win marks the first ever in school history.