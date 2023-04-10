Quinnipiac University Men's Hockey Team to be Celebrated at National Championship Rally

A championship rally is being held at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden on Monday to celebrate the Quinnipiac University men's hockey team after the team won its first national championship in program history over the weekend.

The school will host the National Championship Rally for the hockey team with remarks from:

Quinnipiac University President Judy D. Olian

Governor Ned Lamont

Head Coach Rand Pecknold

Members of the hockey team

According to the school, the event will also include interactive elements that allow attendees to relive the Bobcats' run to their first national championship.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the general public. Doors open at 5 p.m. and attendance is first-come, first-served.

Quinnipiac beat Minnesota 3-2 after scoring 10 seconds into overtime during the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday night.

Dozens of people came out to M&T Bank Arena on Sunday to cheer on the Bobcats as they got off the bus with their championship trophy.

The celebration of sport victories continues in Connecticut. On Sunday, students and fans welcomed home the Quinnipiac men’s hockey team.

“I’m glad you’re all here. This is special. We’re so fortunate. It’s been a ride. It’s been awesome,” Quinnipiac hockey player Zach Metsa said.

Players thanked the crowd for the support and their coach also spoke about what it took to pull off this accomplishment.

“We talk all year long about attacking adversity. It comes in all shapes and sizes, different times whether it’s life or in the middle of a hockey game and I think we did a good job of attacking our adversity,” head coach Rand Pecknold added.

It was a championship weekend in Connecticut. Thousands turned out to celebrate the UConn men's basketball team title during a parade and rally in Hartford yesterday.

Saturday's national championship win marks the first ever in school history.