Quiz: Are you a better tipper than most? See how your habits measure up to etiquette experts' guidelines

Grace Cary | Moment | Getty Images

Some American consumers feel like tipping has gotten out of control.

Before cash registers became digital tablets and pizza delivery drivers became individual contractors, it used to be fairly cut and dry as to when you should tip. But now, there are seemingly endless opportunities to leave a tip, and it's leaving consumers stressed about their budgets and their manners.

In any situation, tipping is a personal choice. Unless the business includes a gratuity in your final bill, you are not required to leave a tip. 

But should you tip anyway? Select whether you think you should tip in the following scenarios and see what etiquette experts have to say — and if you're a better tipper than most.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

(Click here to take the quiz)

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.

U.S. & World

Mississippi 1 hour ago

Race played role in sentencing of Black child, 10, for urinating in public, lawyer says

Russia 1 hour ago

Putin says Russia is in dialogue with the US on exchanging jailed Americans Gershkovich and Whelan

Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us