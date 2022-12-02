Ashford

Raccoon Bites Child in Ashford. Conn.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A child has been taken to the hospital after being bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, according to state police.

Police said it happened just before 8 a.m. Friday on Fitts Road.

The child was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The child's mother said in a message on Facebook that a raccoon attacked her daughter, they both suffered minor punctures and scratches and are OK. They are in the emergency room and are being released after getting rabies shots, she said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

State police said a trooper tried to find the raccoon, but it ran into the woods.

This article tagged under:

Ashford
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us