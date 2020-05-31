Protesters Close Both Sides of Route 34 and I-95 in New Haven, I-95 North in Norwalk

Multiple rallies across Connecticut are pushing for change and are calling for justice following the death of George Floyd and protesters have now closed down both sides of a highway in New Haven and one side of a highway in Norwalk on Sunday.

The rallies and protests come less than a week after the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white officer knelt on his neck in Minnesota.

A video that showed Floyd, 46, begging for air as a police officer was seen kneeling on his neck has sparked outrage and protests across the country.

Some have turned violent, leading to looting and fires in Minnesota's Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Waterbury

In Waterbury, a protest was put together by the Black Lives Matter Movement on Sunday.

The cheers can be heard throughout downtown Waterbury. Protestors have made their way to City Hall. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/wgvKmZ2SuW — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) May 31, 2020

They said their goal is to bring awareness to police brutality and the impact on the African American community.

Protesters had closed both sides of Interstate 84 between exits 23 and 22. Crowds of people were seen standing across all lanes of the highway.

All lanes of the highway have appeared to reopen.

Waterbury police told residents to expect traffic delays in the downtown area of the city due to the protest.

Expect traffic delays in the downtown area city of Waterbury due to the current peaceful demonstration and protest and... Posted by Waterbury Police Department on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the safety of the demonstrators.

New Haven

In New Haven, there was a peaceful demonstration entitled #WeCantBreathe. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of City Hall.

Posted by Dominique Moody on Sunday, May 31, 2020

The protesters were chanting things including "I can't breathe," and "hands up, don't shoot."

Protesters have now moved and have closed both sides of Route 34 in New Haven. The highway is closed between the merge for Interstates 95 and 91, and exit 1, according to the state Dept. of Transportation.

I-95 is also closed in both directions in New Haven, DOT added. I-95 north is closed between exits 48 and 50 and I-95 south is closed between exits 48 and 46.

Happening Now: Protestors are marching towards the Interstate 95 connection in New Haven. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/I0rVUMqFf5 — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) May 31, 2020

Other Protests Across Conn. on Sunday

Protests are also expected in New Britain and Norwalk on Sunday.

Norwalk

Norwalk police said they plan to be present at the protest on Connecticut Avenue to ensure everyone's safety and right to protest.

"By working together, we can keep our community safe and stand together against police brutality," Norwalk police said in a post on Facebook.

A portion of Connecticut Avenue is currently closed to traffic, according to Norwalk police. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Connecticut Ave Route 1 is CLOSED between Rampart and Scribner. Avoid the area. #TrafficAlert #OurNorwalkbettertogether Posted by Norwalk, CT Police Department on Sunday, May 31, 2020

I-95 northbound in Norwalk is also closed between exits 13 and 14 due to protesters, DOT officials said.

Gov. Lamont Releases Statement on Protests, George Floyd

On Sunday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont posted a video on Instagram talking about the protests following the death of George Floyd.

In the video, Lamont can be seen wearing a shirt that says "I Can't Breathe."

Lamont also mentioned the protests in Bridgeport on Saturday in the video and said he was particularly moved by words from the police chief.

According to Lamont, the Bridgeport police chief said, "I would have been out there demonstrating as well, but I was busy keeping the peace."

Lamont added that he was thankful the police were able to pretty successfully keep the peace.

Protest in Hartford on Saturday

On Saturday, protesters took to the streets in multiple cities and towns across Connecticut, including in Hartford. They gathered at Bushnell Park, where many of them voiced their anger and frustration with what they said is a lack of justice for African Americans who experience police brutality.

Thousands of protesters in the state took to the streets to raise their voices and signs after other protests have broken out around the country.

Some of the signs they were carrying read "No Justice, No Peace," "Black Lives Matter," and "George Floyd."

Protesters there said they want the injustices to stop and want to see different policies put in place to make sure officers are held accountable for their actions.

Protesters Close Both Sides of Route 8 in Bridgeport

Both sides of Route 8 in Bridgeport were also closed for hours on Saturday while dozens of protesters held signs across the lanes of the highway. No injuries or reports of damage were reported.

Protesters closed both sides of Route 8 in Bridgeport Saturday afternoon.

Tens of Thousands of People Protest Across the U.S.

Around the U.S., tens of thousands of people marched peacefully to protest Floyd's death, but man demonstrations sank into chaos as night fell. Cars and businesses were torched. The words “I can’t breathe” were spray-painted all over buildings. The damaged buildings include many near the White House.

Overnight curfews were imposed in more than a dozen major cities nationwide, including Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, San Francisco and Seattle.