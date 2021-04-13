Rallying in New York City to Stop AAPI Hate

New York politicians and residents gather in a rally to stop anti-Asian violence in Midtown Manhattan on April 1

5 photos
1/5
Zijia Eleanor Song/ NBC
Protestors held signs at a Stop Asian Hate Rally organized by the NYC The Museum of Korean American Heritage at Ktown on April 1.
2/5
Zijia Eleanor Song/ NBC
Senator Chuck Schumer spoke at a Stop Asian Hate rally in New York City Ktown on April 1.
3/5
Zijia Eleanor Song/ NBC
U.S. House Representative Gregory W. Meeks spoke at April 1 Stop Asian Hate rally in Midtown Manhattan.
4/5
Zijia Eleanor Song/ NBC
People gathered by Ktown in Midtown Manhattan on April 1 for a Stop Asian Hate rally.
5/5
Zijia Eleanor Song/ NBC
Three protestors attended the rally by Herald Square, holding signs that read "We belong here" and "I am American too."

This article tagged under:

Stop Asian Hate

