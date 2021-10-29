Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested in NYC on Federal Drug Charges

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested at Citi Field Thursday afternoon on federal drug charges and will be arraigned Friday morning, a law enforcement source said.
The indictment against the rapper, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, is still under seal, the source said. A second law enforcement official said Maxwell is one of about a half-dozen people charged in the drug conspiracy case.
The 30-year-old Paterson native, who lost an eye to glaucoma as a child, has had a troubled life. His brother was killed in their hometown a year ago, and his 4-year-old daughter died earlier this summer.
Maxwell was previously arrested on assault charges in Las Vegas in 2019 and DUI charges in New York in 2017.
Best known for singles like "Trap Queen" and "My Way," the two-time Grammy nominee released his newest project, "The Butterfly Effect", just last week.