Rapper Kodak Black arrested on cocaine possession and other charges in Florida

Rap superstar Kodak Black has been arrested in South Florida on cocaine possession and other charges, records showed.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was booked into the Broward County jail Thursday on possession of cocaine, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and improperly parking or stopping a vehicle, records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office Kodak Black in a Broward Sheriff's Office photo from Dec. 7, 2023.

The arrest happened in Plantation, after a officer spotted a black Bentley SUV parked in the roadway in the 600 block of Northwest 47th Terrace, an arrest report said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The officer approached the SUV and found Black asleep in the driver's seat, noting that "a strong odor of burnt cannabis" was coming from the vehicle, the report said.

The officer opened the SUV's door and shut it off. Inside was a cup in the door that smelled of alcohol, along with "cannabis wrapping paper and suspect cannabis residue" in the center console, the report said.

Black was told to exit the SUV and when he was asked if there were any weapons or anything illegal in the SUV replied that there was just some weed, the report said.

A short time later, the officer noticed white powder falling from Black, the report said.

"The powder was visible due to the strong scene lights of my patrol vehicle," the officer wrote in the report. "I reasonable believed Kapri was trying to discard illegal narcotics."

The officer approached and noticed Black's mouth was "full of white powder," the report said.

Black was placed in handcuffs as the officer saw "white rock like substances on the ground," which Black said were Percocet, the report said.

The substance later tested positive for cocaine, the report said. Black also had a clear plastic baggie in his pocket that also was tested, the report said.

The Bentley was towed from the scene and the officer noted it has heavy front passenger side bumper and door damage and "it appeared it was involved in a recent crash," the report said.

The arrest is the latest for the 26-year-old rapper who's found himself behind bars in South Florida multiple times in recent years.

Black was arrested in Fort Lauderdale in July 2022 after Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled him over and found 31 oxycodone tablets and $74,960 in cash, authorities said. He was also driving with an expired driver’s license and tags at the time.

A warrant was issued for Black earlier this year, after he'd failed to submit to a random drug and alcohol test in February.

A few days later, on Feb. 8, he took a drug and alcohol test, which revealed traces of Fentanyl, authorities said.

As a result, Black’s release was revoked and an arrest warrant was issued. Black later went before a Broward judge, who allowed him to attend a 30-day drug treatment program.

"Whatever I need to do, cry, beg, I’ll do it. But there’s so much about this situation that isn’t right," Black told the judge at the time. "I don’t know why people be so hungry to send me to jail."

Black had been arrested on a trespassing charge on New Year's Day in 2022 in Pompano Beach.

In perhaps his most infamous incident, Black had a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store commuted by President Donald Trump on his last day in office in 2020. He had served about half his sentence.