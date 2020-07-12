Rapper Lil Marlo Dead in Atlanta

Atlanta rapper Rudolph Johnson, better known as Lil Marlo, is dead, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office, NBC News reports.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed to NBC News on Sunday morning that a deceased individual by the name of Rudolph Johnson was brought in during the last 24 hours after reports surfaced of the rapper’s death. Johnson was reportedly 27, though the medical examiner’s office told NBC News he was 30.

Cause of death has yet to be determined, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.

