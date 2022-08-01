Rapper Mystikal Arrested on Rape and False Imprisonment Charges

Deputies responded to an area hospital late Saturday night in reference to a sexual assault, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Louisiana rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and false imprisonment charges on Sunday, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana.

Mystikal, 51, whose real name is Michael Tyler, is facing charges of first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property.

Deputies responded to an area hospital late Saturday night in reference to a sexual assault, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said. Upon interviewing the victim, who sustained minor injuries during the attack, Mystikal was identified as a suspect.

