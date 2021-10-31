‘Real Housewives' Star Posts About Home Burglary

Dorit Kemsley, one of the stars of the Bravo series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," posted on Instagram on Saturday that a home burglary in Encino, California, in which she lost $1 million worth of valuables, was a "terrifying ordeal."

The men smashed a rear window on Wednesday and made their way upstairs, where they confronted Kemsley in bed. They demanded jewelry and other valuables and at least one intruder threatened to kill her, those familiar with the investigation told NBC News. The men claimed they were armed.

"As you all know by now, I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience," Kemsley wrote in her post.

Kemsley lives with husband Paul "PK" Kemsley, and their children Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5. The children slept through the burglary, she wrote in her post.

