reopening connecticut

Reopening Advisory Board to Submit Final Report to Lamont

NBC Universal, Inc.

On the day Connecticut began Phase 1 of its reopening plan, Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus cases in the state in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Lamont is also expected to release more on the other phases of his reopening plan. The advisory board established to come up with the guidelines for reopening is handing its final report to Lamont today. The board will be disbanded after submitting its report, Lamont said.

The governor said he would be joined at the news conference by the co-chairs of the advisory board, former Pepsico CEO Indra Nooyi and Department Chair and Professor of Epidemiology and of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Albert Ko.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 11 hours ago

US Virus Updates: More States to Test All Nursing Homes; Bus Lines Hit Hard by Pandemic

coronavirus 4 hours ago

CDC Quietly Releases Detailed Guidelines for Reopening U.S.

The news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. You can watch it above in this article when it happens.

This article tagged under:

reopening connecticutcoronaviruscoronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us